Premier League Resumes Search for Chief Executive After Susanna Dinnage Bows Out

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

The Premier League will continue their search for a new chief executive after Susanna Dinnage has surprisingly withdrawn from her commitment to take on the role in the new year.

Dinnage was appointed as Richard Scudamore's successor after he announced that he would be stepping down from his role as executive chairman 19 years after being appointed. Dinnage, currently global president of Discovery's Animal Planet brand, was due to take over the role early next year with Scudamore stepping down at the end of 2018.

Tom Dulat/GettyImages

A statement from the Premier League read, as per the Evening Standard: "Despite her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the Nominations Committee that she will not be taking up the position of Chief Executive.

“The Committee has reconvened its search and is talking to candidates. There will be no further comment until an appointment is made."

According to BBC Sport, the Premier League are comfortable with Scudamore continuing his current role alongside interim chair Claudia Arney as they resume their search.

The Guardian are reporting that the five-person nominations committee which has now restarted the recruitment process is being led by Bruce Buck, the Chelsea chairman who also chairs the Premier League remuneration committee that previously awarded Scudamore with a £5m departure package after he announced he'd be stepping down.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Potential replacements for the now vacant role include the likes of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, BBC Studios boss Tim Davie and ITV director of strategy Tom Betts - all of whom were candidates for the role prior to Dinnage's appointment last month.

