Figures Revealed for Aaron Ramsey's Potential Switch to Juventus From Arsenal

The figures have been unveiled behind the deal waiting for Aaron Ramsey at Juventus, though a host of other elite European sides remain in the hunt for the Welshman.

Ramsey has been high in demand across Europe after his contractual negotiations over an extension with Arsenal broke down to the point of no return. With the player now destined to leave at the end of the season, the great and the good have been competing for his signature.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

And, as revealed by Tuttosport, the Old Lady have a sizeable package waiting for the 28-year-old in Turin. It is understood that I Bianconeri are willing to hand Ramsey a four-year contract, with a base annual salary of €6.5m. This will rise up to €7m should he complete 50% of his appearance target, and €8m if he manages 70%.

Though Juve will not have to pay the Gunners a penny, they will be forced to dispense with around €9m to the player's agent. While this may seem steep, it is common practice and payable over several years, as well as actually being €7m less than the fee required for Emre Can's representatives last summer.

While the Italian publication understand that the Serie A champions are highly confident of securing this deal, with an announcement even proposed for next week, they acknowledge some sides remain in the hunt.

Exclusive: Aaron Ramsey to hold talks with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juventus, PSG & Real Madrid before leaving Arsenal as a free agent in the summer. #AFC have little money to spend in Jan so loans more likely with a bigger budget next window. Full details coming up @BBCSport — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) December 31, 2018

And BBC Sport's David Ornstein has clarified this fact, explaining that Ramsey is set to hold talks with Bayern Munich, Inter, PSG and Real Madrid before making his decision.

However, the contact that has already occurred between Juve's sporting director Fabio Parataci and the player's entourage have given them every confidence that they'll land their man. Ornstein also explained that Arsenal will not be big spenders in January, and will likely instead opt for loan moves in favour of increased expenditure this summer.

