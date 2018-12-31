Fulham to Take 'Strongest Possible Action' Over Racist Comments Directed at Aboubakar Kamara

December 31, 2018

Fulham have responded to supporters who aimed racist social media comments at striker Aboubakar Kamara after their crucial 1-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday, saying they will take the 'strongest possible action' towards any offenders. 

Kamara was subject to public criticism from his manager after taking the ball from established penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic, only to miss his spot kick and leave the scores tied at 0-0, but some of the vile social media abuse levelled at the forward - some of which was racially charged - crossed a line as far as the club are concerned. 

"We are aware that numerous hurtful comments have been posted on Aboubakar Kamara's social media account," said a Fulham spokesperson, via Sky Sports.

"As a club that prides itself on our respect and civility, we condemn anyone associated with this repulsive activity.

"The club will provide all necessary support to Aboubakar and take the strongest possible action against those responsible."

It's a shame that such an otherwise excellent day for the Cottagers is marred with negative headlines, because Mitrovic's stoppage time winner moved them off the bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since Claudio Ranieri took over last month.

One man who is keen to remain positive is Fulham's match winner himself, who says there are no hard feelings between himself and the 23-year-old, despite the confrontation between the pair prior to his penalty miss. 

"He's a striker, he's hungry for goals as well, maybe he wanted to score as well and he scored his last penalty," said Mitrovic.

"You need to take care of each other. We had a bit of an argument but in the end he took the ball and I wished him luck and told him to stay focused and score. That's what he'd do as well.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"If he'd scored I'd have celebrated with him, like I scored. The most important thing is we got the three points and everything is behind us."

