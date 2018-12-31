Tottenham Intensify Interest in Hull's Jarrod Bowen Ahead of Potential £15m January Move

Tottenham are reported to have ramped up their interest in Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, with scouts from the north London club having watched the player six times since the beginning of December.

Bowen has gone from strength to strength over the last four weeks, registering six goals and two assists this month alone, and Spurs representatives are thought to have seen enough to convince them he could be a star in the making.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

That's according to a report in football.london, who add that Dele Alli's success since stepping into the Premier League from MK Dons has been a factor in convincing Tottenham that Bowen is more than capable of making the step up.

The 22-year-old is thought to tick all the boxes Spurs are looking for in a January signing, as they look to add home-grown players to their squad for Champions League registration purposes.

Having graduated from the Hull youth academy, Bowen easily qualifies, and also carries the added advantage of not yet being cup-tied in either the FA Cup or the EFL Cup - another factor Spurs are considering in any January signings.

It's expected that one of Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou or Fernando Llorente will depart next month, freeing up space in the squad, and the budget, for a £15m swoop.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

While it isn't expected that he would be an immediate starter should he move to Spurs, with Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela offering stiff competition in the wide positions, the belief is that Bowen would relish the challenge of fighting for a place in the starting 11.