In the final days of group play, most groups have wrapped up their final matches, giving 10 teams berths to the knockout rounds. Only two groups remain undecided in group play.

Uruguay dominated Group A and Russia took the second slot with solid performances over Saudi Arabia and Egypt. In Group B, Portugal and Spain survived to advance in dramatic fashion on Monday, giving the pair a tie for the group with five points apiece.

France survived Group C despite a slow start along with Denmark, while Croatia dominated Group D, with Argentina coming in a surprising second place in the group. And after a thrilling finish between South Korea and Germany, Sweden and Mexico came out on top of Group F.

Meanwhile, teams in Group G have already secured enough points to advance to the knockout round. Although those teams still face group matches this week, their focus will shift to the upcoming round of World Cup play.

Group A

Advanced: Uruguay (9 points), Russia (6 points)

Eliminated: Saudi Arabia (3 points), Egypt (0 points)

Upcoming matches

Uruguay vs Portugal: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Russia vs Spain: Sunday, 10 a.m. ET

Group B

Advanced: Spain (5 points), Portugal (5 points)

Eliminated: Iran (4 points), Morocco (1 point)

Upcoming matches

Spain vs Russia: Sunday, 10 a.m. ET

Portugal vs Uruguay: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Group C

Advanced: France (7 points), Denmark (5 points)

Eliminated: Peru (3 points), Australia (1 point)

Upcoming matches

France vs Argentina: Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Denmark vs Croatia: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Group D

Advanced: Croatia (9 points), Argentina (4 points)

Eliminated: Nigeria (3 points), Iceland (1 point)

Upcoming matches

Argentina vs France: Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Croatia vs Denmark: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Group F

Advanced: Sweden (6 points), Mexico (6 points) Eliminated: South Korea (3 points), Germany (3 points)

Upcoming matches

Mexico vs 1E: Monday, 10 a.m. ET, Telemundo and FS1

Sweden vs 2E: Tuesday, 10 a.m. ET, Telemundo and FS1

Group G

Advanced: England (6 points), Belgium (6 points)

Eliminated: Tunisia (0 points), Panama (0 points)

Upcoming matches

England vs Belgium: Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Tunisia vs Panama: Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, FS1 and NBC Universo