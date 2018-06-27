2018 World Cup standings, schedules and scores: Teams In The Last 16

Competition continues to rise as the World Cup nears the final days of group play.

By Julia Poe
June 27, 2018

In the final days of group play, most groups have wrapped up their final matches, giving 10 teams berths to the knockout rounds. Only two groups remain undecided in group play.

Uruguay dominated Group A and Russia took the second slot with solid performances over Saudi Arabia and Egypt. In Group B, Portugal and Spain survived to advance in dramatic fashion on Monday, giving the pair a tie for the group with five points apiece.

France survived Group C despite a slow start along with Denmark, while Croatia dominated Group D, with Argentina coming in a surprising second place in the group. And after a thrilling finish between South Korea and Germany, Sweden and Mexico came out on top of Group F.

Meanwhile, teams in Group G have already secured enough points to advance to the knockout round. Although those teams still face group matches this week, their focus will shift to the upcoming round of World Cup play.

Group A

Advanced: Uruguay (9 points), Russia (6 points)

Eliminated: Saudi Arabia (3 points), Egypt (0 points)

Upcoming matches 

Uruguay vs Portugal: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Russia vs Spain: Sunday, 10 a.m. ET

Group B

Advanced: Spain (5 points), Portugal (5 points)

Eliminated: Iran (4 points), Morocco (1 point)

Upcoming matches

Spain vs Russia: Sunday, 10 a.m. ET

Portugal vs Uruguay: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Group C

Advanced: France (7 points), Denmark (5 points)

Eliminated: Peru (3 points), Australia (1 point)

Upcoming matches

France vs Argentina: Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Denmark vs Croatia: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Group D

Advanced: Croatia (9 points), Argentina (4 points)

Eliminated: Nigeria (3 points), Iceland (1 point)

Upcoming matches

Argentina vs France: Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Croatia vs Denmark: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Group F

Advanced: Sweden (6 points), Mexico (6 points)

Eliminated: South Korea (3 points), Germany (3 points)

Upcoming matches

Mexico vs 1E: Monday, 10 a.m. ET, Telemundo and FS1

Sweden vs 2E: Tuesday, 10 a.m. ET, Telemundo and FS1

Group G

Advanced: England (6 points), Belgium (6 points)

Eliminated: Tunisia (0 points), Panama (0 points)

Upcoming matches

England vs Belgium: Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, Telemundo and Fox

Tunisia vs Panama: Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, FS1 and NBC Universo

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)