Christian Eriksen Continues to Stall Over New Long-Term Tottenham Contract Offer

Tottenham Hotspur are sweating over the future of Christian Eriksen as the playmaker continues to stall on the club's offer of a new long-term contract in north London.

The 26-year-old has become one of the standout players in the Premier League ever since his move from Ajax in 2013, making 251 appearances from Tottenham where he's scored 62 goals and claimed 78 assists.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Eriksen, who last signed a contract extension with the club in 2016, has just over one full season left on his current deal and Tottenham have been taking steps to ensure that the Dane's long-term future remains in north London.

The Evening Standard, however, explains that Eriksen is continuing to stall over the club's last offer which came in December and would reportedly see his wages doubled to match Dele Alli's current £150k-a-week deal.

So Eriksen wants closer to what Kane earns than what Dele earns, which I think is fair enough considering more than half of our fans say Eriksen is the most important player in our system. Me included. — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) January 2, 2019

Tottenham are hopeful of moving on a number of players throughout 2019, including the likes of Vincent Janssen, Victor Wanyama and even Mousa Dembélé - the latter is being touted by Beijing Sinobo Guoan, where he would link up with former Villarreal striker Cédric Bakambu.

But Eriksen is one of the players who Tottenham will look to hold onto at all costs, having already tied Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to extended deals in recent years.

One thing that could be turning Eriksen's head is reported interest from reigning La Liga champions Barcelona, while Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also been mentioned in the same breath.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

A move to Catalonia would see the Tottenham star follow in the footsteps of Denmark legends Michael Laudrup and Allan Simonsen, becoming just the fifth Dane to ever play for Barça.