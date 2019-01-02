Steve Bruce Appointed Sheffield Wednesday Manager From February 1st

Sheffield Wednesday have appionted former Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce as their new manager, following the December sacking of Jos Luhukay.

Following a decent start to the Championship season, the Owls went on a torrid run of form, with Luhukay winning just one of his final 10 games before being sacked on December 21st after just 11 months in charge.



And, in an official statement on the club's website, Wednesday confirmed that Bruce would come in to replace the Dutchman from the start of next month: "Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to confirm the appointment of Steve Bruce as our new manager.

"Bruce will begin his post on 1 February 2019, before which long-time coaching associates Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will take charge of the team."

It continued: "Agnew will take a caretaker manager role alongside Clemence, while Lee Bullen remains as part of the senior coaching set-up.

"Bruce brings a first class CV to Hillsborough, with an outstanding success rate of Championship promotions – four to date.

"The former Manchester United defender, who enjoyed a glittering career as a player, has twice steered both Hull City (2013 & 2016) and Birmingham City (2002 & 2008) to the top flight.

Bruce also guided Aston Villa to the Championship play-off final in 2018."

The 58-year-old tactician has a strong working relationship with both Agnew and Clemence, with both occupying assistant roles at both Hull and Villa, as well as Sunderland for the latter, with Clemence also recruited by Bruce as a player at Birmingham.



Wednesday are currently sitting in 16th position, 10 points clear of the relegation zone and 11 points off the play-off spots. Owls fans will be hoping the latter stat becomes more prescient as his tenure ensues.

As of yet, his contract is unknown. He was last seen in the dugout with the Villans, but was sacked by the club in October 2018 following a difficult start to the season. It is not the first time he has occupied a managerial role in Sheffield, after starting his coaching career with United back in 1998.

