Maurizio Sarri Says Willian's Injury Is 'Not Serious' and Gives Pedro and Giroud Fitness Updates

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said the injury that forced Willian off in the 0-0 draw with Southampton on Thursday is 'not really very serious' in some rare welcome injury news for the Blues. 

There was serious concern over the Brazilian's condition, after a first half collision with Southampton defender Maya Yoshida left him clutching his hamstring, and he had to be replaced.

With no other forwards on the bench - with Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on the sidelines with injury - Sarri was forced to throw on midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek before half time, and Chelsea were subsequently unable to break through a rigid Saints defence. 

It looks as if Willian won't be out for long, however, and will soon be joined back in training by Pedro and Giroud, as the boss gave updates on the trio after the match. 

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

"Willian's injury is not really very serious," Sarri said, as quoted by Goal

"Also for Pedro, in one week he will be able to train with his team-mates.

"In this match it was very difficult because Pedro was out, Giroud was out, Hudson-Odoi was out, after 37 minutes Willian was out as well.

"The doctor said after ten days Giroud can train. The problem is this moment. I think it is better than what we thought after the Crystal Palace match." 

While they look to be short of numbers going forward in the short-term, the arrival of Christian Pulisic in the coming summer will serve as a welcome boost to Sarri's attacking options, after a £58m move for the Dortmund forward was announced on Wednesday

