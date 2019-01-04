Borussia Dortmund 'Willing to Sell' Forward Maximilian Philipp Amid Links to Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly willing to part ways with 24-year-old forward Maximilian Philipp, as manager Lucien Favre is said to see no future for the striker at the club.

After beginning the season as a regular part of the starting lineup, Philipp has seen his role reduced in recent months. He has seen just 22 minutes of Bundesliga action since October, prompting rumours of a potential loan move to VfB Stuttgart.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Dortmund are thought to be prepared to let Philipp leave the club, but German outlet Kicker (via Goal) claim that they are only willing to let Philipp leave on a permanent deal.

The Bundesliga leaders are looking for a fee of over €20m for Philipp, which is thought to be too much for relegation-threatened Stuttgart. They are only looking to take Philipp on a six month loan deal, but it appears as though Dortmund are not prepared to accept this proposal.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool were previously linked with Philipp in 2017, before he eventually moved to Dortmund, but it remains to be seen whether they will reignite their interest this winter.

In an injury-hit debut season with Dortmund, Philipp racked up an impressive nine goals and five assists in 29 appearances. However, his fortunes this season have not been so positive. His opening eight games yielded just one goal, and he eventually fell out of favour under Favre.





In his 15 appearances this season, Philipp has just two goals and two assists, and the likes of Jadon Sancho, Paco Alcacer and Jacob Bruun Larsen have all impressed in Philipp's absence.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insisted Philipp has "a fantastic future ahead of him" when the club unveiled him on their official website last year. However, Kicker's report seems to suggest that his future lies away from Dortmund.