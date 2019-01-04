Getafe vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

La Liga pace setters Barcelona travel to in-form Getafe as they look to steer further clear of second place Atletico Madrid. 

Ernesto Valverde's Catalan outfit have won four successive league games without conceding, including a 5-0 thrashing of Levante on matchday 15.

Meanwhile, Getafe have been one of many surprise packages in La Liga - sitting in a healthy seventh position as they challenge for an unlikely Europa League spot.

With both sides flying high towards their respective league ambitions, this clash makes for an unusually enticing reading. 

Here's 90min's breakdown of Sunday's fixture.

Where To Watch


When Is Kick Off? Sunday 06 January
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST)
Where Is it Being Played? Estadio Alfonso Perez
TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1
Referee? TBC

Team News


Getafe manager Jose Balados will be without forward Amath Ndiaye Diedhiou, who is set to be out for the remainder of the campaign after undergoing knee ligament surgery.

Barcelona boss Valverde is sweating on the fitness of Malcolm and Samuel Umtiti, after missing a handful of games before the New Year.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Malcolm, linked with a move away from the Spanish giants, hasn't featured since their 2-0 win over Villarreal on 2 December. Meanwhile, winger Rafinha is not expected to return this season after rupturing his cruciate in November.

Predicted Lineups


Getafe Soria; Suarez, L.Cabrera, B.Cabrera, Antunes; Foulquier, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Mata; Molina, Angel.
Barcelona Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Rakitic; Messi, Dembele, Suarez.

Head to Head Record

Getafe have not beaten their opponents in their last 11 league meetings - last defeating the 25 time champions in a 1-0 home victory in 2011.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, El Gata halted a four game losing streak in February's corresponding fixture - holding the Blaugrana to a goalless draw at the Camp Nou.

Recent Form

An eighth place finish last term would have delighted the Azulones faithful after their promotion back to the top flight in 2016-17 - let alone their current lofty position.

Sitting a point adrift of Real Betis in the last Europa League spot, Getafe are currently unbeaten in five league games. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Enjoying their best run of form this term, the Catalan giants look on course to scalp a 26th La Liga honour ahead of their beleaguered rivals Real Madrid. Netting 13 goals in their last four, normality has been restored after an indifferent run of results.

The ever-influential Lionel Messi has been involved in a prolific 25 of his sides 48 goals this campaign (15 goals and 10 assists). 

Here's how each side has faired in their last five fixtures:

Getafe
 Barcelona
Girona 1-1 Getafe (21/12) Barcelona 2-0 Celta Vigo (22/12)
Getafe 1-0 Real Sociedad (15/12) Levante 0-5 Barcelona (16/12)
Leganes 1-1 Getafe (07/12) Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham (11/12)
Getafe 5-1 Cordoba (04/12) Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona (08/12)
Getafe 3-0 Espanyol (01/12) Barcelona 4-1 Cultural Leonesa (05/12)

Prediction

Despite winning three of their previous four home league games, Getafe will be wary of Barcelona's feared front three of Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

They've notched a staggering 28 league goals between them so far - a tally unanswered by any other European trio.

Whilst both sides come into Sunday's meeting in good form, the Blaugrana's array of talent pits them as favourites as they seek a 12th win of the campaign.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Barcelona

