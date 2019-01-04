Huddersfield Confirm Signing of Jason Puncheon on Season-Long Loan From Crystal Palace

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Huddersfield have announced that they have signed Jason Puncheon on loan from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

After struggling to break through into Roy Hodgson's first-team plans this season, with just five league appearances to his name, Puncheon has now made the move to the John Smith's Stadium.

John Early/GettyImages

Confirming the deal on the club's official website, the Terries revealed the 32-year-old will be with the club until 30 June 2019, and will wear the number 42 shirt.

Speaking about the signing, Huddersfield boss David Wagner said: "I’m very happy that we are able to welcome Jason to Huddersfield Town.

“It is clear that we want to add quality and options to our midfield areas in this January transfer window and I’m sure many of our supporters know about Jason from his years playing in the Premier League."

He added: “It is important that our additions in January have the ability to arrive and make an immediate impact in our team, which I’m sure Jason can. He has played in this division for nearly a decade now and knows what it takes to be successful.

“As well as being a very good player, he is a great character. He has been the captain of Crystal Palace and is a real leader in the dressing room, which is something we wanted to add too.

“He’s now totally fit after the knee injury that he suffered last season and he’s been very keen to come here and show that he is still capable of performing at the top level, which is great news for us. I’m really excited about working with him to help him understand our way of play."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)