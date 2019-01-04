Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is set to leave Anfield and join Bournemouth on a six-month loan deal.

The 27-year-old has found himself firmly behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at the club and has started just one Premier League match this season, prompting rumours of a January exit from the club, and it appears Bournemouth have won the race for the 27-year-old's signature.

News of Clyne's impending loan move comes from Sky Sports. He had been heavily linked with a temporary move to Cardiff City, but he will now be looking to reinvent himself with Bournemouth until the end of the season.

Eddie Howe's side have been heavily struck by injuries in recent weeks, with both Adam Smith and Simon Francis suffering serious injuries which have left Bournemouth without a recognized right back in their squad.

Junior Stanislas has deputised as a defender in recent weeks following Francis' Boxing Day injury, but Clyne will likely step straight into the starting lineup at Bournemouth, with Smith not expected back until late February.

The Cherries currently find themselves 12th in the Premier League and they will be hoping that Clyne will be able to offer some defensive stability as they seek to climb higher in the standings.

Clyne has had his own fitness struggles in recent years. A back injury sidelined the right back for almost the entirety of last season and he has since failed to displace Alexander-Arnold on the right side of Liverpool's defense.

He will also be hoping to play himself back into consideration for Gareth Southgate's England squad. He has not featured for the Three Lions since late 2016, with the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham's Kieran Trippier firmly ahead of Clyne in the pecking order.