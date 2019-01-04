Unai Emery Admits He Wants Arsenal to Keep Aaron Ramsey Amid Reports of January Transfer to Juventus

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he wants to keep Aaron Ramsey at the club for as long as possible, but admitted that a move to Juventus is possible for the Welshman.

Ramsey will be out of contract at the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal with Arsenal, meaning he is now free to discuss a new contract with overseas clubs. Juventus have been heavily linked with a free transfer for the 28-year-old, whilst there have also been reports that the Serie A giants will offer a transfer fee to sign Ramsey in the coming weeks.

Speaking in a press conference posted on the club's official website, Emery was asked about Juventus' interest in Ramsey. The Spaniard insisted that he knew nothing of the negotiations, saying: "I don't know.

"I want his focus every day with us on training and thinking for the next match, which is against Blackpool. I am looking at him and he’s very concentrated with us now.

"On Tuesday, he scored when he played 15 minutes, and he gave a good performance. I want that from him, and also he needs to [look] at his future.

"But I want him in the present with us. At the end of the season is the moment he can go to one team or another team."

Despite Ramsey's contract situation, the midfielder has made 24 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, contributing three goals and six assists. He has even captained the side on two occasions this season, highlighting how important Emery feels he is to the team.

However, Emery has often struggled to find a place for Ramsey in the starting lineup. He has started just eight Premier League matches this season, with many of his outings lasting less than 15 minutes.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen on a free move for Ramsey, but Juventus are said to be leading the race for the Welshman's signature.