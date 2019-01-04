Unai Emery Admits He Wants Arsenal to Keep Aaron Ramsey Amid Reports of January Transfer to Juventus

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he wants to keep Aaron Ramsey at the club for as long as possible, but admitted that a move to Juventus is possible for the Welshman.

Ramsey will be out of contract at the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal with Arsenal, meaning he is now free to discuss a new contract with overseas clubs. Juventus have been heavily linked with a free transfer for the 28-year-old, whilst there have also been reports that the Serie A giants will offer a transfer fee to sign Ramsey in the coming weeks.

Speaking in a press conference posted on the club's official website, Emery was asked about Juventus' interest in Ramsey. The Spaniard insisted that he knew nothing of the negotiations, saying: "I don't know.

"I want his focus every day with us on training and thinking for the next match, which is against Blackpool. I am looking at him and he’s very concentrated with us now. 

"On Tuesday, he scored when he played 15 minutes, and he gave a good performance. I want that from him, and also he needs to [look] at his future. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"But I want him in the present with us. At the end of the season is the moment he can go to one team or another team."

Despite Ramsey's contract situation, the midfielder has made 24 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, contributing three goals and six assists. He has even captained the side on two occasions this season, highlighting how important Emery feels he is to the team.

However, Emery has often struggled to find a place for Ramsey in the starting lineup. He has started just eight Premier League matches this season, with many of his outings lasting less than 15 minutes.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen on a free move for Ramsey, but Juventus are said to be leading the race for the Welshman's signature.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)