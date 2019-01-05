Andreas Pereira 'Offered' Contract by Arsenal as Summer Exit Looms for Midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has been 'offered' a contract by Arsenal to sign him this summer, but the Gunners face competition from Everton, West Ham and Valencia for his signature.

The 23-year-old, whose contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, has found regular game time hard to come by, making just eight appearances in all competitions this season, two of which have which have been brief cameos under the club's interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As a result, Brazilian media outlet UOL Esporte are reporting that Arsenal are set to take advantage of Pereira's situation at United, and have reportedly offered the Brazil international a deal to sign this summer, with the Gunners seeing him as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who appears bound for Juventus.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Unai Emery's side however aren't the only Premier League clubs interested in Pereira, with Everton and West Ham also sending proposed deals to midfielder, while La Liga side Valencia are keen to bring him back to the Mestalla Stadium.

Pereira spent the 2017/18 campaign at Valencia, making 29 appearances for Los Che in all competitions, scoring once and proving five assists, with the club's president, Jose Carlos Peres, admitting he'd like to see him return to the club.

As quoted by the Daily Star, he said: "He is a player that interests us a lot.He is a Santista and wants to play for Santos. The family is trying. His father wants to see him at Santos for at least a year.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"The problem is that Manchester are playing hard. We know the end of the contract is in the middle of the year, but we want the player now. With his father, I’ve been speaking, but we have not yet entered into the details of values."