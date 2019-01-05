Arsenal Eye Out of Favour Barcelona Midfielder Denis Suarez Amid Aaron Ramsey Exit Rumours

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, according to reports. Suarez, who joined the Catalan club in 2016, has worked with Unai Emery before when the pair were at Sevilla.

Suarez's appearances for Barca have dwindled year upon year. After being used regularly in 2016/17, the Spaniard has been relegated to the bench for most of this season - making just six appearances all season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to the Express, Arsenal are looking to capitalise on Suarez's situation with La Liga champions. The midfielder could be available for £20m, and could represent a perfect cheap replacement for Ramsey.

With Aaron Ramsey potentially departing the club six months earlier than expected, Emery could be looking to bolster his midfield ranks.

Although it may be hard for Arsenal to bring in players with such an inflated wage bill, the departures of Ramsey and perhaps Petr Cech in the summer will free up some much needed funds for Emery to build a squad in his image.

Sky in Italy: Arsenal close to deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez. Roma and AC Milan also interested. Unai Emery knows Suarez from his time at Sevilla — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 4, 2019

At 24, Suarez is arguably entering the peak years of his career. With a point to prove after being restricted to substitute and cup appearances, Suarez could be an inspired signing for a manager who knows how to get the best out of him.