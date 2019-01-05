Arsenal Eye Out of Favour Barcelona Midfielder Denis Suarez Amid Aaron Ramsey Exit Rumours

By 90Min
January 05, 2019

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, according to reports. Suarez, who joined the Catalan club in 2016, has worked with Unai Emery before when the pair were at Sevilla. 

Suarez's appearances for Barca have dwindled year upon year. After being used regularly in 2016/17, the Spaniard has been relegated to the bench for most of this season - making just six appearances all season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to the ExpressArsenal are looking to capitalise on Suarez's situation with La Liga champions. The midfielder could be available for £20m, and could represent a perfect cheap replacement for Ramsey.

With Aaron Ramsey potentially departing the club six months earlier than expected, Emery could be looking to bolster his midfield ranks. 

Although it may be hard for Arsenal to bring in players with such an inflated wage bill, the departures of Ramsey and perhaps Petr Cech in the summer will free up some much needed funds for Emery to build a squad in his image. 

At 24, Suarez is arguably entering the peak years of his career. With a point to prove after being restricted to substitute and cup appearances, Suarez could be an inspired signing for a manager who knows how to get the best out of him. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)