Julian Weigl Set to Remain at Title-Chasing Dortmund Despite Rumoured Interest From PSG

Julian Weigl is set to remain at Borussia Dortmund beyond the January transfer window, despite rumoured interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The German international has struggled for game time this season having started just three games in the Bundesliga on top of just three Champions League appearances, often finding himself as an unused substitute.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Whilst he has been made to watch on from the dugout, his side have made a blistering start to the season having lost just one of their opening 17 leagues games. BVB sit six points clear of rivals Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga heading into the winter break, sand cruised through to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

A number of reports have claimed that Weigl may well be on his way out of Signal Iduna Park in January in search of more game time, with a potential reunion with former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel on the cards.

Tuchel was the man who introduced Weigl to first team football in Dortmund and helped him mature into a full German international before he left for PSG.



TF-Images/GettyImages

However according to BILD (via Culture PSG ), this may not be the case. The report states that the Bundesliga side are keen on keeping the 23-year-old with Dortmund chasing what would be their first league title in seven years,

With a number of congested fixtures coming up, injuries are likely to occur and Dortmund are keen on keeping Weigl and using him as a back up option, should an injury sideline one of their starters.



TF-Images/GettyImages

It looks as though Tuchel will have to wait until the summer to mount a bid to sign his former prodigy, whilst Weigl will be keen to fight for a place in Lucien Favre's starting lineup in the coming months.