West Ham Outcast Reece Oxford Holding Out for 'Dream' Summer Move to Arsenal

West Ham starlet Reece Oxford is reportedly holding out for a ‘dream’ move to Arsenal in the summer.

The 20-year-old went out on loan to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in each of the last two seasons but has remained at the London Stadium this term.

However, the defender has yet to feature in the Premier League for the Hammers in 2018/19, with a departure seemingly on the horizon. West Ham are said to be keen on returning Oxford to the Bundesliga but, according to the Mirror, the player wants to move to Arsenal.

The Hammers are apparently keen to cut ties with the young star, who has so far failed to live up to his potential in east London, with former loan club Monchengladbach said to be interested in re-signing Oxford permanently.

The player, though, is reluctant to return to the Bundesliga, as he would prefer to remain in England for his next move. The German side are even said to have registered a bid for Oxford, who can also play in midfield as well as at the back.

However, it is claimed that Arsenal are also interested in luring the starlet across London to the Emirates. Unai Emery is in need of defensive reinforcements this month and Oxford’s versatility could see the West Ham prospect fit the bill.

Any potential deal with the Gunners may have to wait until the summer, though. Arsenal are operating on a restricted budget in the current transfer window and the financing of a move for Oxford would apparently be more feasible at the end of the season.

Though Oxford has come through the youth ranks with the Hammers, it is suggested that the club would seek to rake in around £3m from any potential sale of Oxford – a fee which could prove to be a steal given the player’s potential.

Arsenal apparently hold a long-term interest in Oxford, having previously been keen on the defence-minded star prior to his last contract signing at West Ham, and the player would apparently be prepared to wait until the summer to seal a move the move.

The Gunners are not West Ham’s only Premier League rivals said to be in the running, however, with Everton also said to be interested in the out of favour defender.