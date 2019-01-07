Chelsea Accept Lazio Loan Bid for Davide Zappacosta With £13.5m Option to Buy & Identify Replacement

Chelsea have reportedly accepted a loan bid from Lazio for estranged full back Davide Zappacosta, with a view to a permanent move at the end of the season worth £13.5m.

Zappacosta has been consigned to a bit part role in west London ever since he signed from Torino back in 2017 for around £25m. He has made 10 appearances across competitions this term, though the majority of these were in the Europa League, with just two outings coming in the Premier League. He has two assists for his troubles in these encounters.

According to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, as relayed by the Sun, Zappacosta is set to join the Roman side on loan this month, with the Serie A side possessing an option to make the deal permanent for £13.5m.

The 26-year-old right back was signed by Antonio Conte to provide some backup for Victor Moses in the wing back role during that league title winning season. However, Conte's dismissal, Maurizio Sarri's installation and the subsequent reversion to a back four has pushed the Italian down the pecking order.

And, his immenent departure from London could spell the reunion of Sarri with one of his former players at Napoli. The club will be in need of full back depth, and Elseid Hysaj is seen as a potential replacement, having himself been snubbed from the Partenopei starting XI.

Indeed, the 24-year-old's agent recently declared: “A transfer in January? In the summer he could have gone with Sarri to Chelsea, but [Carlo] Ancelotti openly told us that he needed him. We need to find a solution to the problem.

“He was among the best performing full-backs in Europe. If he is seen as an alternative, we will ask for a sale in January.”