Tottenham Star Dele Alli States Lucas Moura Can Step Up in Son Heung-min's Absence

By 90Min
January 07, 2019

Tottenham and England star Dele Alli has stated his belief that Lucas Moura is ready to step up while Son Heung-min is away on international duty.

Son is set to miss Tottenham's league meeting with Fulham, Watford & Newcastle United as well their EFL Cup semi final second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Dele Alli has said that, while Son will be missed, players like Lucas Moura will step up in his absence (via Football.London): "Sonny leaving any team would be a great miss because he’s a great player but, at the same time, we've got players that have been working hard and are ready to come in. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Lucas is a fantastic player as well, or whoever the manager decides to put in.”


Son is due to link up with his national team, South Korea after Spurs' game against Manchester United on January 13th, in order to take part in the Asian Cup.

This isn't the first time Son has had to miss a number of club games due to international duty, as in September, he was spared two years of military service for his country after he helped them win the Asian Games.

The versatile forward, who can play on either wing or as a number nine, has been in emphatic form for Tottenham, scoring eight times and setting up five in the Premier League this season and fans are concerned that his absence will be costly.

Lucas Moura, who is renowned for his blistering speed and ability to get past players, has also been in good form for Spurs this season, scoring six league goals in 16 starts, however he may have to improve on that figure while Son is absent. 

