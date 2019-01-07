Tottenham vs Chelsea Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Tottenham welcome Chelsea to Wembley on Tuesday night for the first leg of their eagerly anticipated EFL Cup semi-final clash.

Spurs have endured a difficult run in the competition having overcome Watford, West Ham and Arsenal, and Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to knock out another London Premier League club to reach the League Cup final for the first time since 2015 - when they ironically were beaten by the Blues at Wembley.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri has proved he is taking the competition seriously with his team selections and he will likely field a strong starting XI once more on Tuesday night. Chelsea have overcome some tricky ties against Liverpool, Derby and Bournemouth to reach this stage, and will be hoping to make the final for an eighth time.

Check out 90min's preview for the match below.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick-Off? Tuesday 8 January What Time Is Kick-Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News





Tottenham boss Pochettino received positive news this week with Jan Vertonghen and long term absentee Mousa Dembele returning to training, meaning the Belgian internationals could play some part in Tuesday night's game.

In midfield, Eric Dier is recovering from an appendectomy but should return to training next week, while Victor Wanyama is still unavailable with a knee injury. Moussa Sissoko will likely continue in their absence having established himself as a key player for Spurs in recent weeks after some impressive performances.

Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier amongst others were given a rest for the 7-0 hammering on Tranmere at the weekend, so Pochettino is expected to bring a number of key players back into the starting XI for the visit of Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri as a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of Tuesday's clash, particularly in attacking areas with Pedro, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all expected to miss out. Callum Hudson-Odoi will likely be handed another opportunity to prove himself following an impressive display against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.





Mateo Kovacic is doubtful with a back injury and Cesc Fabregas looks set to join Thierry Henry at Monaco, meaning Ross Barkley should be in line to start in midfield alongside Jorginho and N'golo Kante.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups





Tottenham Gazzaniga; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Eriksen, Alli; Son, Kane. Chelsea Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Barkley; Hazard, Morata, Hudson-Odoi.

Head to Head Record





This will be the 162nd time these two famous clubs have met with Chelsea able to boast a better record over the years. The Blues have claimed 68 victories with the last coming back in August 2017 after a Marcos Alonso brace secured victory.

Tottenham have secured 53 victories of their own and have convincingly won the previous two encounters, both by a 3-1 scoreline in the Premier League, with Dele Alli netting three times.

Recent Form





Spurs have been in scintillating form of late, scoring an incredible 22 goals in their last five games, including seven last time out against Tranmere. Their form has seen them keep pace with Manchester City and only six points off Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League.

Pochettino has only tasted defeat once in his last ten games as Spurs suffered a shock home defeat to Wolves, but the Argentine has managed to create a feel good factor around the club as they chase their first trophy since 2008.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Chelsea have looked slightly off the pace in recent weeks lacking a cutting-edge in their play; exemplified by their lack of goals as they fired blanks against Southampton and Leicester. Now ten points behind Liverpool, the Blues are looking over their shoulders as they remain favourites to secure Champions League qualification over Arsenal and Man Utd.

After returning to winning ways on Saturday in the FA Cup, Sarri's men should have renewed confidence, especially Alvaro Morata, who bagged two vital goals, and Hudson-Odoi, who provided both for the Spaniard.

Tottenham Chelsea Tranmere 0-7 Tottenham (04/01) Chelsea 2-0 Notts Forest (05/01) Cardiff 0-3 Tottenham (01/01) Chelsea 0-0 Southampton (02/01) Tottenham 1-3 Wolves (29/12) Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea (30/12) Tottenham 5-0 Bournemouth (26/12) Watford 1-2 Chelsea (26/12) Everton 2-6 Tottenham (23/12) Chelsea 0-1 Leicester (22/12)

Prediction





When the pair met in late November, Chelsea were enjoying an unbeaten season and in flying form. However, Sarri's side were taken apart by a free-flowing Tottenham side where a 3-1 scoreline didn't flatter Pochettino's men after missing a number of guilt-edged chances to punish the Blues further.

David Ramos/GettyImages

With Tottenham playing at 'home' again, it is difficult to see Sarri's side winning the game amid their current indifferent form. Spurs have been scoring goals for fun recently and are likely to net at least one on Tuesday night against a Chelsea team that looked devoid of confidence against Southampton last week.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea