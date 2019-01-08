Barcelona have confirmed an agreement is in place to sign highly-rated Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo in the summer.

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the Ligue 1 outfit this summer, and has been linked with a move to several leading European clubs over the past few months.

It is La Liga champions Barcelona who have won the race to sign him though, with the Catalan giants confirming in a statement on their official website that a deal has been reached to bring him to Camp Nou.

Agreement with Jean-Clair Todibo (@jctodibo) for him to join the Club next season. 🔵🔴https://t.co/L1Ejgvhg1f — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2019

"FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with the French player Jean-Clair Todibo for him to join the Club from 1 July 2019," the statement began. "The player’s contract with Toulouse FC ends on 30 June this year and so he will join on a free transfer."

The statement went on to praise Todibo's versatility at the back, highlighting a number of the qualities that helped identify him as a target for the club.

"Todibo is a tall, right-footed defender who can play at center back and also in the center of the midfield. At the youth level he often featured in the middle of the field given his ability on the ball.

"One of his best qualities is his physical presence and his ability in the air. At just 19 years of age, the young talent comes to FC Barcelona as one of the most promising players in European Football in his position.

His arrival will further strengthen Barça's defensive ranks that were recently boosted by the capture of Jeison Murillo on loan from La Liga rivals Valencia.