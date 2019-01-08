Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Reveals Reasoning Behind Chelsea Snub Last Summer

And, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Alisson revealed: “I chose Liverpool for the same reasons I went to Roma when I first left Brazil – I thought this would be the best move for my career."
After Jurgen Klopp's side dispensed with a world record fee of £67m to beat Chelsea to the custodian, the Blues were forced to break that record just a month later with the £71.6m capture of Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Speaking about the possibility of moving to west London before his switch to Merseyside, the Brazilian admitted that the Londoners' managerial disorganisation, as well as their absence from the Champions League, were key factors in the decision.
When Alisson officially signed for the Reds on the 19th July 2018, Maurizio Sarri had been in place for just five days, after the prolonged departure of Antonio Conte, and Alisson explained: “Chelsea were changing their manager and not playing in the Champions League.
"I’ve also always admired Liverpool’s history. This is a club with five European Cups in their trophy cabinet. I really wanted to be part of that history.
“I came very close to winning the competition with Roma and I’m working hard to make it happen now with Liverpool. What’s life if not fighting for your dreams? I dream of winning the Champions League.”
Mignolet sees Alisson with his relaxed passing. Tries it himself for a goal kick.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 7, 2019
Fails twice to get it outside the box properly, ends up just hoofing it clear. Superb.
Evidently, Europe's premier competition means a great deal to the keeper, so he'll no doubt be relishing the prospect of hosting Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 clash on February 19th.