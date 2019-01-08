Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Posts Hilarious Description of Arsenal's Loss to Liverpool on Twitter

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has offered an honest assessment of Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing at Anfield, after receiving the Gunners' Player of the Month award for December.

The Gabon international notched five goals and two assists in a series of impressive showings in a largely inconsistent month for the north Londoners. Unai Emery's side won just three of their seven clashes in December, including a famous derby victory over Spurs right at the start.

However, draws at Manchester United and Brighton, as well as losses away at Southampton and Liverpool, took the gloss of that north London derby triumph.



Thanks 🙏🏽 apart that sh*t game in Liverpool it was a good month 😆😂😁🙏🏽 — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) January 8, 2019

And, according to Aubameyang, it was that 5-1 drubbing on Merseyside that hurt the most, as he responded to Arsenal's official Twitter announcement of the award by proclaiming: "Thanks, apart [from] that sh*t game in Liverpool it was a good month."

On a personal level, the 2018/19 season has been a stellar one for the 29-year-old. He is level with Tottenham striker Harry Kane at the top of the Premier League scoring charts, and also has three assists to his name.



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Indeed, after joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund last January in a £57.38m deal, the forward has scored 26 goals in 40 appearances for the English side.

This was enough for him to be recognised for the CAF 2018 African Player of the Year award, as he was placed in the final three alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Ultimately, the Gunner lost out to the Egyptian in the ceremony in Senegal on Monday night, though he was enlisted alongside that duo in the African Team of the Year.

