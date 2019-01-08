Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Posts Hilarious Description of Arsenal's Loss to Liverpool on Twitter

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has offered an honest assessment of Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing at Anfield, after receiving the Gunners' Player of the Month award for December. 

The Gabon international notched five goals and two assists in a series of impressive showings in a largely inconsistent month for the north Londoners. Unai Emery's side won just three of their seven clashes in December, including a famous derby victory over Spurs right at the start. 

However, draws at Manchester United and Brighton, as well as losses away at Southampton and Liverpool, took the gloss of that north London derby triumph.

And, according to Aubameyang, it was that 5-1 drubbing on Merseyside that hurt the most, as he responded to Arsenal's official Twitter announcement of the award by proclaiming: "Thanks, apart [from] that sh*t game in Liverpool it was a good month."

On a personal level, the 2018/19 season has been a stellar one for the 29-year-old. He is level with Tottenham striker Harry Kane at the top of the Premier League scoring charts, and also has three assists to his name.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Indeed, after joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund last January in a £57.38m deal, the forward has scored 26 goals in 40 appearances for the English side. 

This was enough for him to be recognised for the CAF 2018 African Player of the Year award, as he was placed in the final three alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. 

Ultimately, the Gunner lost out to the Egyptian in the ceremony in Senegal on Monday night, though he was enlisted alongside that duo in the African Team of the Year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)