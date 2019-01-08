Sead Haksabanovic Set to Leave West Ham to Join Swedish Side AIK on Loan

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

West Ham midfielder Sead Haksabanovic is close to agreeing a loan move to AIK, in a deal which will also feature an option for a permanent move to the Swedish club.

The Montenegrin winger had been on loan to West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini's former club Malaga, however he barely featured for the Spanish second tier side, only making two substitute appearances.

Anders Ylander/GettyImages

It seems however that Haksabanovic will not be back in east London for too long, with West Ham looking to offload the 19-year-old, and according to Swedish news outlet FotbollDirekt, AIK are looking to conclude a move by the end of this week.

Haksabanovic has already played football in Sweden, as it was from Halmstads BK that West Ham signed the youngster in 2017 for a fee on £2.7m. He has only made two appearances for the Hammers' first team since his arrival however, with both of them coming in cup competitions. 


It is unclear as to whether the Montenegrin could still have a future with the Premier League club, as the inclusion of an option to buy the youngster in a potential deal could imply that West Ham are ready to cut their losses on the player.

Anders Andersson/GettyImages

After failing to impress in the second tier of Spanish football, Haksabanovic will be hoping he can start to show some promise back in familiar surroundings in order to force his way back into Manuel Pellegrini's plans.


Haksabanovic has made three senior appearances for Montenegro, making his debut in 2017. He did not play any of the country's Nations League fixtures however and will hope for a role in the nation's European qualifying campaign.

