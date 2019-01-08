Tottenham Ladies Defender Renee Hector Claims Opponent Made 'Monkey Noises' at Her During Game

By 90Min
January 08, 2019

The Football Association has confirmed it will investigate the allegation made by Tottenham Ladies' Renee Hector that she suffered racial discrimination from a Sheffield United player.

After their FA Women's Championship victory away at United on Sunday, Spurs defender Hector alleged that an unnamed opponent made 'monkey noises' at her.

Tottenham confirmed that they had reported the incident to the FA, while Sheffield United acknowledged that they would be conducting their own internal enquiry into the alleged abuse.

An FA statement on the matter read (via The Independent): "The FA can confirm that we are aware of an allegation of discriminatory abuse during The FA Women's Championship match between Sheffield United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies on Sunday 6 January.

"We take allegations of discrimination very seriously and will be making enquiries into the matter."

Paul Harding/GettyImages

Tottenham revealed that the incident was reported by Hector to the referee during the game, with a statement on their official Twitter page reading: "The club is aware of allegations of racial abuse made by Renee Hector following (Sunday's) victory at Sheffield United Women, that were reported to the referee by the player during the match.

"We have since reported the alleged incident to the FA and await their response. We shall be making no further comment on the allegations at this time."

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Spurs' victory, thanks to goals from Rianna Dean and Sarah Wiltshire, lifted the north London side to within a point of leaders Manchester United in the second division.

