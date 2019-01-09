Man Utd Plan Summer Transfer Raid for Kalidou Koulibaly as Napoli Continue to Refuse January Talks

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Manchester United have put the brakes on their attempt to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in the January transfer window, opting to wait until the summer as Italian giants Napoli continue to refuse negotiations this month.

The Senegal international is one of United's top transfer targets and has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the build-up to the January window.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The club believed that the key to Koulibaly's future at Napoli rested on their future in the Champions League, but the Partenopei are refusing to let their star defender leave even after dropping into the Europa League.

As a result, ESPN claim that Manchester United will hold off on their interest in Koulibaly until the summer transfer window, where they will also consider moves for Milan Škriniar, Alessio Romagnoli and Harry Maguire.

Koulibaly put pen to paper on a new contract at the Stadio San Paolo earlier this season but the defender is interested in moving to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with the Senegalese defender in recent months, although the latter appear to have turned their attention elsewhere by completing a deal for Toulouse centre back Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Red Devils are reported to have largely given up on signing all of their biggest targets this month due to the difficulty of getting big deals done during the middle of a season. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told that he will have a say in any move United do make in January, but the Norweigan has already informed the club's hierarchy that he's happy with the squad that is currently at his disposal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)