Stoke Confirm Negotiations With Luton Town Manager Nathan Jones Following Gary Rowett's Dismissal

Stoke City have confirmed that they are speaking to Luton Town manager Nathan Jones as they search for a successor to Gary Rowett, who was relieved of his duties on Tuesday.

With Stoke now 14th in the Championship, the club opted to part ways with Rowett in an attempt to avoid falling too far behind in the race for promotion. The likes of Sam Allardyce and David Moyes have been linked with the vacant position, but the club have now confirmed that they are keen for Jones to assume control.

Stoke City can confirm that the Club is in discussions with Nathan Jones over the vacant managerial position.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NwQXowZUu8 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 9, 2019

The news was confirmed by Stoke on Twitter. The post simply read: "Stoke City can confirm that the Club is in discussions with Nathan Jones over the vacant managerial position."

Jones is yet to experience management in the Championship, but has impressed many with his successful record with Luton. After joining the club in early 2016, Jones managed to help the team avoid relegation from the Football League, before guiding Luton to promotion to League One last season.

George Wood/GettyImages

In their first season in the division, the Hatters currently sit second in the league table and have scored more goals than any other side, earning Jones rave reviews from many who have followed his work at the club.





His brand of attractive, attacking football is exactly what many Stoke fans want to see at the bet365 Stadium as the team has failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches.





Sky Sports revealed that former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic rejected the offer of interview with the club, and the outlet then went on to claim that Jones has already agreed a deal to become the new Stoke manager.

BREAKING: Sky sources: @stokecity expected to appoint @LutonTown boss Nathan Jones as new manager later today. #SSN pic.twitter.com/iPh8gcsAsl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 9, 2019

Stoke will be keen for their new manager to be given enough time to work with the squad ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford, who currently sit 18th in the Championship. They will have to deal with one of the division's top scorers - the in-demand Neal Maupay, who has 15 goals already this season.