Leicester vs Southampton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The Saints travel to the King Power Stadium to face Claude Puel’s Leicester City on Saturday. Both sides head into the game on the back of poor results in the FA Cup last weekend.





Southampton will face a replay against Frank Lampard’s Derby County, as the Rams fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw. Leicester, meanwhile, crashed out at the hands of League Two Newport County with a disappointing 2-1 defeat in one of the shocks of the round.

Leicester sit in seventh following their New Year’s Day victory over Everton while Southampton continue to sit within the Premier League relegation zone.



When is Kick Off? Saturday 12 January What Time Is Kick Off 3:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? King Power Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports News/BT Score Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News



Both sides will be likely to make changes from last weekend’s FA Cup ties. Leicester’s team only featured four players who played the previous Premier League game, while Southampton also made a number of change

Southampton face an injury headache for the weekend as Danny Ings is set to miss this fixture. The striker is out due to a hamstring injury and could spend two weeks on the sidelines. Stuart Armstrong is also likely to miss out due to an ankle injury. Maya Yoshida continues to be absent as the is on international duty for Japan at the Asian Cup and Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg misses out with suspension.

Meanwhile, Leicester face no new injury news though, Daniel Amartey is still unavailable for the time being.

