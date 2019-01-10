Leicester vs Southampton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 10, 2019

The Saints travel to the King Power Stadium to face Claude Puel’s Leicester City on Saturday. Both sides head into the game on the back of poor results in the FA Cup last weekend. 


Southampton will face a replay against Frank Lampard’s Derby County, as the Rams fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw. Leicester, meanwhile, crashed out at the hands of League Two Newport County with a disappointing 2-1 defeat in one of the shocks of the round.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Leicester sit in seventh following their New Year’s Day victory over Everton while Southampton continue to sit within the Premier League relegation zone.

Here’s 90min’s preview of the upcoming fixture

Where to Watch


When is Kick Off?                          Saturday 12 January                                
What Time Is Kick Off  3:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played?  King Power Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports News/BT Score 
Referee?  Michael Oliver

Team News

Both sides will be likely to make changes from last weekend’s FA Cup tiesLeicester’s team only featured four players who played the previous Premier League game, while Southampton also made a number of change

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Southampton face an injury headache for the weekend as Danny Ings is set to miss this fixture. The striker is out due to a hamstring injury and could spend two weeks on the sidelines. Stuart Armstrong is also likely to miss out due to an ankle injury. Maya Yoshida continues to be absent as the is on international duty for Japan at the Asian Cup and Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg misses out with suspension.

Meanwhile, Leicester face no new injury news though, Daniel Amartey is still unavailable for the time being.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester  Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Mendy; Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.
Southampton  McCarthy; Valery, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Targett; Romeu, Lemina; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Long.

Head to Head Record

In recent fixtures Leicester have come out on top more often than Southampton. The Saints have the better record historically though, out of their 88 games against the Foxes they have racked up 32 wins.

Leicester City v Southampton - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Leicester won the last league fixture between the sides back in August with a 2-1 victory as well as penalty shootout win in the Carabao Cup in November.

Recent Form 

While the weekend's performances in the cup were poor, both teams have taken big results against to the top sides over their past five league fixtures. Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and impressively followed that with a 2-1 win over Manchester City. Hasenhüttl’s first home game in charge at St. Mary’s saw a 3-2 win over Arsenal and also gained an important away win against fellow strugglers Huddersfield winning 3-1.


Here is how each team has performed in their last five fixtures

Leicester Southampton
Newport County 2-1 Leicester (6/1)       Derby County 2-2 Southampton (5/1)
Everton 0-1 Leicester (1/1) Chelsea 0-0 Southampton (2/1)
Leicester 0-1 Cardiff (29/12)  Southampton 1-3 Man City (30/12)
Leicester 2-1 Man City (26/12) Southampton 1-2 West Ham (27/12)
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester  (22/12) Huddersfield 1-3 Southampton (22/12)

Prediction 

A huge gap separates Leicester and Southampton in the Premier League, although both teams have enjoyed similar form of late. 

Hasenhüttl has made a positive impact since his arrival in at the tail end of the year and the team will carry plenty of confidence into this game after their scoreless draw with Chelsea.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Cup performances aside, both teams will be looking to build on their recent league form and a tight cagey affair could be on the cards.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Southampton

More Soccer

