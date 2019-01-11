Former Newcastle Striker Les Ferdinand Admits He 'Didn't Want to Leave' Club to Join Tottenham

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Former Newcastle striker Les Ferdinand has admitted that he regrets leaving the club to join Tottenham.

The 52-year-old left the Magpies to join Spurs back in 1997, following a successful two-year spell on Tyneside, where he formed a deadly strike partnership with Newcastle's all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer.

Now, Ferdinand, who is the current director of football at Queens Park Rangers, has told Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast that he "didn't want to leave the club" and wishes that he could have finished his career with Newcastle - but club finances dictated otherwise after Kenny Dalglish took over from Kevin Keegan as manager.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

“I didn’t want to leave Newcastle United,” Ferdinand began. “I was there for two years and I would have spent the rest of my career there. I thought it was a great club and thought we were on the cusp of winning something.


“Kenny had his own ideas, he came in and he needed to raise funds. He did say to me he didn’t want me to leave, but the club were looking to raise funds and he was pretty honest with me. He said he didn’t want to lose me, but I didn’t really believe it.”


Although he only spent two seasons on Tyneside after moving from QPR, the Londoner still achieved cult hero status in the north east. It was in his final year where he impressed the most as he built a fantastic partnership with Shearer - the pair scoring 49 goals between them.

After moving to boyhood club Tottenham for £6m, Ferdinand would fail to recapture the goalscoring form he showed at St James' Park - although he did go on to enjoy a further nine years playing at the highest level.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He remained competitive though, and did score a number of goals for Leicester in the latter stages of his career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)