Newcastle Put on Red Alert as Milan Set Asking Price for Sought-After Winger

By 90Min
January 12, 2019

Milan have set their valuation for their in-demand winger Diego Laxalt amidst interest from a number of European clubs.

The Uruguayan international only joined Milan in the summer from Genoa for a fee of around £16m, but he's failed to assert himself as a regular starter in Gennaro Gattuso's side and made just four league starts this season. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

In his 13 Serie A appearances so far, he's failed to either score or assist his teammates with his struggles settling into life in Milan continuing a lot longer than first expected. His poor run of form has now even sparked speculation that he could be deemed surplus requirements at the San Siro, opening up a chance for the forward to move again with many clubs said to be interested.

Despite the likes of Lazio and Atalanta both declaring their interest, Calciomercato report that Newcastle enquired about the availability of the 25-year-old as they look to strengthen their chances of survival in the Premier League, and the Italian giants now look to have set their valuation of Laxalt.

The Italian news outlet has now reported that Milan would listen to any offers in the region of €12m as they look to offload the forward as soon as possible in order to make room for more potential signings in January.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez is said to be an admirer of Laxalt's - who made four appearances during Uruguay's World Cup campaign in the summer - and with his side currently sat two points above the relegation zone in 15th place with the league's second worst goal record, he is said to be keen on adding reinforcements in the attacking areas ahead of a tough run in to the end of the season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)