Tim Sherwood Accuses Top Managers of Misleading Media on Focus in Premier League Title Race

By 90Min
January 12, 2019

Tim Sherwood has accused Jurgen Klopp of lying when the German claimed he is only focusing on his own team's performances rather than Manchester City's.

Liverpool recovered from their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in their last Premier League outing by beating Brighton 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, stretching their lead at the top of the table to seven points with Pep Guardiola's men set to take on Wolves on Monday night.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The title race is really beginning to spice up now, however Klopp is continuing to insist he is only focused on Liverpool's performances rather than City's results. Guardiola is also insisted he is only focusing on his team, however this doesn't appear to be the belief of BT Sport pundit Sherwood.

Speaking on BT Sport's Saturday Morning Savage Show (via The Express), Sherwood admitted he feels the claims both managers are only focusing on their own teams is a lie. He said: "Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola always say the same thing about concentrating only on their own business but it's a lie.

"What they do is look at the opposition, they know Tottenham are there, they know Man City are there. They will be expanding a lot of energy watching them as well as playing their own game. They are in a great position - I'd rather be leading than chasing. It's going to be tough for all of them and it's going to go right to the wire."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

There are still a number of weeks left in the season and there are certainly still a number of twists and turns to be seen before the Premier League champions are crowned, but both managers will be hoping their sides can do their business first and foremost, with City hoping to respond to Liverpool's win on Saturday with a win of their own against Wolves on Monday night.

