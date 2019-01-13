Tottenham Set to Match Highest Bid for Frenkie De Jong if Christian Eriksen Leaves This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign one of Europe's hottest young talents,. Frenkie de Jong. However, the deal hinges upon the departure of Christian Eriksen, who has been linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid.

Following the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid seem to have fallen apart and currently sit fifth in La Liga. However, the Spanish giants are looking to make things right with a £100m bid for Eriksen either in January or the summer.

The Danish playmaker is a key facet in Tottenham's side and, should he leave, would need to be replaced adequately. In Ajax's 21-year-old midfielder De Jong, Spurs believe that they have found the ideal replacement.

Unfortunately for Mauricio Pochettino's side, The Mirror have reported interest in De Jong from multiple clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain.

Having recently financed their new £1bn stadium, for which the opening date is still unknown, Spurs might struggle to compete financially with the likes of City and PSG. However, should they receive £100m for Eriksen then reinvesting that money into De Jong could well be enough.

With Eriksen admitting that he would only leave Spurs for either Barcelona or Real Madrid, it seems likely that the Dane will leave the club and Tottenham seem to have recognised this. In anticipation of Eriksen's departure, the north London club have contacted De Jong's agent, Ali Dursen, to inform him that they will match any bid for the Dutchman.

De Jong's best position is as a central midfielder but he has already proven his ability to play either as a deep-lying playmaker or as a centre-back if needed. This versatility makes the Dutchman the perfect singing for Spurs, who oscillate between a back-four and a back-three.

Additionally, with Tottenham being strapped for cash, they will essentially be signing three players in one and, at 21 years old, De Jong has huge re-sale value. Spurs fans will desperate to see this deal happen.

In the meantime, Tottenham have a tough fixture against a rejuvenated Manchester United side to negotiate. Just two points behind Manchester City, Spurs are on the cusp of a title race but must surely beat the Red Devils on Sunday to keep this dream alive.