West Ham Midfielder Pedro Obiang Linked With January Transfer to Fiorentina

By 90Min
January 13, 2019

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is reported to be a transfer target for Italian outfit Fiorentina, as they look to strengthen their squad to push towards qualifying for European competition next season.

The former Sampdoria man joined West Ham in the summer of 2015 but has performed inconsistently since. Obiang has played a total of 81 games for West Ham since 2015, scoring three goals during that period.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

According to reports from Italy, as quoted by HITC, Fiorentina are ready to finalise a deal with West Ham for the transfer of the Spanish midfielder. It has been reported that Fiorentina will offer an initial transfer fee of £8.92m with an added £0.89m in bonuses, with the Hammers man likely to sign a four-and-a-half year contract.


The midfielder has struggled to get into the starting lineup on a regular basis, which gives Obiang all the more reason to move to the Serie A outfit as he is likely to play regular first team football in Italy. Obiang's departure could leave the London club short in the middle of the park, and West Ham fans will be hoping the club can find a replacement to upgrade the team sooner rather than later. 

West Ham have been linked to Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey as they look to better their options in the middle of the park, with Obiang on his way out and Jack Wilshere struggling with his injury.

The Hammers have had a bid rejected for the Newcastle midfielder, but the west London club is expected to continue in their attempts to sign Shelvey as they will be desperate to ensure that squad depth is sufficient as they continue their positive season.

West Ham managed to edge their way to victory on Saturday, as a second-half goal from Declan Rice saw them emerge victorious against Arsenal. Next week they travel to Bournemouth, who's 2-0 loss to Everton on Sunday made it five consecutive games without a win.

