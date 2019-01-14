Arsenal Midfielder Aaron Ramsey Completes 'First Part' of Medical Ahead of Summer Juventus Move

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has reportedly completed the first part of his Juventus medical as the Welshman looks increasingly on the verge of finalising his move to Italy.

After having his contract offer with the Gunners pulled from the table, speculation of a move away from the Emirates has intensified in recent weeks.



With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Ramsey was open to negotiate with foreign clubs over a potential free transfer in the summer, with Juventus reportedly at the head of the queue.

Now, the Juventus correspondent for Goal, Romeo Agresti, has revealed that the 28-year-old's move to Turin is close to being finalised after the initial stages of his medical were done.

He tweeted : "Ramsey has done the first part of his medical for Juventus yesterday in a private clinic in London. Arsenal star will join Juve in the summer. Done deal."

Agresti also reported that the Wales international is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Serie A giants, and is in line to earn an estimated £6m per year.

The report adds that Juventus officials were in London to meet with Ramsey, with the player's agent David Baldwin expected to engage in further discussions later this week in order to finalise a deal.

