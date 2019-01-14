Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reveals Childhood Idol & Team He Supported Growing Up

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his idol growing up, while revealing that he comes from a family of Gunners fans.

Although he's currently amidst his first season as a first-team player, Wan-Bissaka has already had to deal with his fair share of challenging opponents - and the 21-year-old also named Chelsea's Eden Hazard as the cream of the crop. 

Wan-Bissaka has started all but one of Palace's Premier League games so far this season, facing off with the likes of Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane, as well as Hazard, to name just a few high profile opposing wingers he's locked horns with from the right of the Palace back four.

Speaking exclusively to 90min, however, he required little time to think on it when asked who is the hardest player he's faced to date, swiftly and succinctly answering 'Hazard.'

While he's done an admirable job of defending against the likes of Hazard so far in his fledgling career, the England youth international also revealed in the quickfire interview that his game hasn't always been about defending - as he once aspired to emulate his idol Henry. 

DON EMMERT/GettyImages

"It was hard for me growing up, because Palace were my local team, but my family supported Arsenal

"When I was younger, I wanted to score goals, and that was what Thierry Henry was doing, playing in a similar position to where I used to play."

He also revealed that he prefers Messi to Ronaldo, and less controversially, that Wilfried Zaha is the best player he's played with in his career to date.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)