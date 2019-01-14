Javier Hernandez Named on List of Potential Targets for Barcelona After Munir Departure

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

In one of the more bizarre transfer stories you'll read this January, West Ham's Javier Hernandez has reportedly been named on a six-man shortlist of transfer targets for Barcelona, as they seek to acquire some short-term backup for Luis Suarez. 

Academy graduate Munir departed for Sevilla last week, leaving the Catalan giants short of an alternative number nine to step in for Suarez, and speculation has since gone into overdrive as to who they could sign as a replacement. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

One such possibility, according to Sport, is West Ham's out of favour striker Javier Hernandez, who is currently out with a back injury. 

The precarious claim is that Barca are after an experienced striker who knows European football, and will be available on a short-term basis until the end of the season, and it seems Hernandez's name has been thrown into the picture by the Spanish outlet because he meets these criteria. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

While it's possible Barca could be looking at him as an experienced plan B to Suarez, however, the number of reasons it looks unlikely far outweigh the possibility of any transfer materialising.  

The 30-year-old's best days seem to be long behind him, having only scored five goals in all competitions in an injury-ravaged season so far. Take into account the player's Madrid connections, and the passionately unforgiving nature of the Barca faithful, and it looks like a bit of a stretch. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Fernando Llorente, Tottenham's forgotten target-man, is another rumoured target, and looks a bit more likely, since he's actually fit and has had substantial success in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao. 

