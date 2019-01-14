Paul Pogba Admits He Is Enjoying New 'Freedom' Under New Man Utd Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says that he is relishing the 'freedom' which he has been afforded since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as interim manager.

Heavily criticised for his performances under the previous regime, Pogba has enjoyed a new lease of life under Solskjaer, playing a part in more Premier League goals than any other player over the same period of time.

The pass he provided for Marcus Rashford's winner against Tottenham on Sunday was his fourth assist under Solskjaer, and Pogba admitted that he preferred the new manager's tactics to those employed by Jose Mourinho.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I'm enjoying playing football. It was difficult in the system [under Mourinho], the tactics we used to play. I like to be more attacking, pressing, play high," Pogba told Sky Sports.

"Sometimes I could go but defending is not my best attribute. Where I play [at the moment] we understand each other and I'm where I feel most comfortable.

"That helps me [having Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera behind]. I know Matic will be there and we can press high and I can shoot, pass… that's what I've been doing since the manager came. I know I have security behind me and I have the freedom."

5 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has equalled Matt Busby’s all-time record of winning his first five league games in charge of Manchester United. Superb. #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/MSd03Qbq56 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2019

Pogba was notoriously critical of United's style of play under Mourinho. The Frenchman said that his team should 'attack, attack, attack' after they drew 1-1 at home to Wolves in September.

Sunday's win made it six wins out of six as United manager for Solskjaer as they gained ground on the top five. United were eight points behind Arsenal when Solskjaer took charge, but only goal differences separates them now.