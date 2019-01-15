Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready to Play Hardball Over Crucial Chelsea Renewal to Force Bayern Move

Callum Hudson-Odoi will try to force Chelsea to part ways with him this month, with Bayern Munich publically confirming their interest in the 18-year-old.

A bid in the region of £35m is on the table from the reigning German champions, and the Mail report that the exciting teenage prodigy is ready to refuse any contract extension offered by the Blues - leaving them facing the prospect of losing him cheaply in the coming summer or even for free 12 months later.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Hudson-Odoi's issues with Chelsea are, by all accounts, about the amount of playing time he will get in Maurizio Sarri's system rather than any financial package that is being offered - with a growing number of young English players moving to top European leagues to earn chances to develop and prove themselves.

Jadon Sancho has become the poster boy for the growing movement towards the continent, making the switch from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago. A disrupted 2017/18 campaign saw him feature 12 times in the Bundesliga as he settled into the squad, but increased game time and improved performance this season have seen him score six times and rack up seven assists - sitting second in the entire league for goals set up.

Hudson-Odoi's talents have been ranked alongside Sancho's, with the latter even telling his close friend to quit Chelsea for Germany, leaving the Blues with a difficult decision. If he leaves for a foreign club at the end of his contract, Chelsea are only likely to be due around £500,000 in compensation.

The only way to keep Hudson-Odoi, as it stands, would be to significantly increase his game time. With Maurizio Sarri seemingly unwilling to bend on that point, the Blues now risk losing one of the great English prospects for a pittance.

In the meantime, they could always loan him out to the Eredivisie.