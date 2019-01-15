Serge Aurier Arrested & Released Without Charge After Tottenham Star Accused of Assault

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation with his partner.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody before Spurs' clash with Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday - a match that he subsequently missed as a result of the incident.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender was detained after being accused of actual bodily harm following an argument with his girlfriend. The Ivory Coast international denied any wrongdoing and has subsequently been released without charge, although he was held for several hours before he was allowed to leave.





A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire confirmed, via The Sun: “A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of ABH. He has been released with no further action.” Spurs subsequently responded to the news with a spokesman replying: “We are aware of an incident concerning Serge Aurier this weekend.”

Although he was released without charge on this occasion, the Ivorian has had legal troubles before. He was refused entry into the UK ahead of PSG's clash with Arsenal in the Champions League two years ago, after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

He was found guilty and handed a two-month jail sentence, though that sentence was overturned on appeal. He was ordered to pay £1,300 court costs, although he maintained that he had done nothing wrong.





Legal issues aside, Aurier's biggest battle of late has seen him trying to force his way into Mauricio Pochettino's first-team plans. Kieran Trippier has been preferred as Spurs' number one choice at right-back, leaving Aurier to fill in when his manager opts to rotate his squad.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

He'll no doubt be hopeful that this latest incident can be put behind him and that his football can do the talking from now on, as Spurs look to cement their place inside the Premier League's top four.