Gareth Bale's Real Madrid Future in Doubt if 'No Deal' Brexit Is Approved

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Gareth Bale's future with Real Madrid could be uncertain if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union in a 'no deal' Brexit. 

With the British parliament currently unable to find amicable terms with which to leave the European Union, British citizens who work abroad, such as Bale, could lose the right to work in overseas EU countries.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to ESPN, sources at the British Embassy in Madrid have confirmed that the current agreement would preserve the rights for UK citizens to work abroad, but the parliament's latest disagreement over the terms means that these rights are no longer assured.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barrett, has added that both he and Bale would "wait and see what happens", but admitted that it is "impossible to plan", given the current uncertainty.

If the right to work abroad cannot be preserved, Bale would be one of an estimated 300,000 British nationals working in Spain who would need to be granted permission to live and work in the country.

Juan Ignacio Navas, of legal experts Navas & Cusi Abogados Madrid, admitted that obtaining a work permit is not guaranteed. He said: "That is not currently not easy to get as many people want come here to live.

"But we have a law that if you buy a house for half a million euro, or you have a 'special' job, it is easier."

Given Bale's status in Madrid, it is likely that he would have no difficulties in obtaining a work permit. He is one of world football's most recognisable players, certainly one of La Liga's most valuable commodities, and his status as an elite footballer would help accelerate the process of earning a work permit.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, things may not be so simple for Manchester City youngster Patrick Roberts, who is currently on loan at Girona. Roberts would also have to apply for a permit and could also find himself staring into an uncertain future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message