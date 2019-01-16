Manchester City Not Interested in Real Madrid's Isco With New Holding Midfielder a Higher Priority

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Manchester City are reportedly not interested in Real Madrid and Spain playmaker Isco, and are instead focused on signing a defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and has seemingly been side-lined by new Madrid manager Santiago Solari.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The midfielder has not started a La Liga game since Los Blancos' humiliating 5-1 thrashing in El Clasico to Barcelona last October. Isco remained on the bench for last Sunday's victory over Real Betis, with former City star Brahim Diaz brought on ahead of him.

Despite rumours suggesting that Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta had made a tentative enquiry over his availability, ESPN report that Pep Guardiola has no interest in signing Isco and has ruled out making any new additions to his squad in January.

The report adds that City are currently well stocked with players in Isco's position, and that the Etihad side's priorities in the summer transfer window lay elsewhere.

Guardiola has the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan at his disposal for City's attacking midfield slots, whilst teenage academy prospect Phil Foden is also highly regarded at the club.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It is understood that City's main target this summer will be to acquire a new holding midfielder to ease the burden on veteran Brazilian Fernandinho. Ajax's Frankie de Jong, Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and Ruben Neves from Wolves are amongst the names being considered.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message