Barcelona at Risk of Copa del Rey Disqualification After Fielding Banned Player Chumi

Barcelona are reportedly at risk of being kicked out of the Copa del Rey as it has been reported that one of their players who featured against Levante last week should have been suspended.

Juan Brandáriz, who is more commonly known as Chumi, played close to one hour during Levante's shock win over Barcelona, but it has since been revealed that he was under a suspension with Barça B at the time.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Because of this, El Mundo reports that Barcelona could be kicked out of the competition altogether due to Chumi's accumulation of yellow cards with their second team, the most recent of which came against Castellón.

Barcelona are currently set to play the second leg of their Copa del Rey match against Levante on Thursday, where they will look to overturn the Granotas' 2-1 win at the Estadi Ciutat de València last week.

BREAKING - #FCBarcelona face threat of elimination from the Copa del Rey after fielding Chumi - who reportedly was under a ban as a Barcelona B player - against #Levante, report El Mundo. More follows. — footballespana (@footballespana_) January 17, 2019

Fortunately for Barcelona, Marca report that the Spanish federation (RFEF) do not believe there is any bit to the allegation against the reigning La Liga champions as no complaint was lodged against them.

It had been suggested that Chumi would have served his suspension with the B team against Alcoyano last weekend which is why he was ineligible against Levante, while some claim he was always available in the cup as his fifth yellow card of the season was picked up in the league.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

This stipulation allowed Real Madrid winger Lucas Vázquez to play and score against CD Leganés last week despite being given a straight red card days earlier against Real Sociedad in La Liga.