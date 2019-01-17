Camp Nou Legend Xavi Tells Bayern Munich Star Joshua Kimmich He Would Be 'Perfect' for Barcelona

Barcelona legend Xavi has reportedly told Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich that he would be a 'perfect player' for Camp Nou, as would Germany's 2014 World Cup winning captain Philipp Lahm have been during his illustrious career.





Xavi, who continues to prolong his career with Al Sadd, visited Bayern during a recent warm weather training camp in Qatar, where he spoke with players and staff and took a particular liking to Kimmich after first being informed of the star several years ago by Pep Guardiola.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In quotes attributed to Xavi by German publication SportBild, the 38-year-old admitted that he had not previously known anything about Kimmich, who joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015, but has made sure to follow his progress ever since Guardiola told him.

"I spoke to Pep Guardiola, my ex-coach from Barcelona, about him. Pep said: 'I have a player in the team who can play on any but really every position!' I asked, 'Who is the boy?' He told me and I had honestly had never heard of him before," Xavi explained.

"Since that day, when I talked to Pep, I have followed your career. After all, Pep does not say that for no reason," the four-time Champions League apparently said to Kimmich.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"I knew right away when I saw you playing that you could become a great player. Joshua, you are the present and future of Bayern and the German national team. And you can really play in any position. You would be the perfect player for Barcelona!

"In my career, I have always kept my eyes open to find players who would suit Barça well, and Philipp Lahm could have. Joshua Kimmich could play at Barcelona without a problem and would fit well. But, Bayern Munich plays on the same level as Barça, and there you can achieve a lot."