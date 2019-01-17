Real Madrid Manager Santiago Solari Admits 'Weak Performance' in 1-0 Copa del Rey Loss to Leganes

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari admitted his team put in a 'weak performance' in their 1-0 Copa del Rey loss to local rivals Leganes.

Despite losing the game, Los Blancos will progress to the quarter final stages of the tournament, winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate thanks to a 3-0 victory in the first leg.

Wednesday's match saw Real lack any attacking intent, as they appeared to be happy to sit back and defend their three-goal lead. On another night, they could have been stunned as Leganes were the better side throughout the contest but the hosts were wasteful in front of goal.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Per ESPN, Solari said after the game: "A weak performance, above all the first half.





"I think we were better in the second half, although not enough to be satisfied with how we played. We are happy that some players got time on the pitch which they needed, and that we got through the tie. It was a difficult game, but the performance was weak".

Solari also praised goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who made a number of impressive saves.

"[Navas] did very well," Solari stated. "He is always at this level, trains well, and is a great goalkeeper. That is not something we learned today."

MB Media/GettyImages

Asked if Real missed Karim Benzema, the Argentine manager said: "We paid for not having a specific reference point in attack, that was clear.





"It is a broken little finger. We hope to have him at the weekend, and we need him of course. We want him this weekend, next Wednesday, and the following weekend."

Solari and Real will be hoping to return to winning ways following this defeat. Their next match sees them host third-placed Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.