Real Madrid Manager Santiago Solari Admits 'Weak Performance' in 1-0 Copa del Rey Loss to Leganes

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari admitted his team put in a 'weak performance' in their 1-0 Copa del Rey loss to local rivals Leganes. 

Despite losing the game, Los Blancos will progress to the quarter final stages of the tournament, winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate thanks to a 3-0 victory in the first leg.

Wednesday's match saw Real lack any attacking intent, as they appeared to be happy to sit back and defend their three-goal lead. On another night, they could have been stunned as Leganes were the better side throughout the contest but the hosts were wasteful in front of goal.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Per ESPN, Solari said after the game: "A weak performance, above all the first half. 


"I think we were better in the second half, although not enough to be satisfied with how we played. We are happy that some players got time on the pitch which they needed, and that we got through the tie. It was a difficult game, but the performance was weak".

Solari also praised goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who made a number of impressive saves. 

"[Navas] did very well," Solari stated. "He is always at this level, trains well, and is a great goalkeeper. That is not something we learned today."

MB Media/GettyImages

Asked if Real missed Karim Benzema, the Argentine manager said: "We paid for not having a specific reference point in attack, that was clear.


"It is a broken little finger. We hope to have him at the weekend, and we need him of course. We want him this weekend, next Wednesday, and the following weekend."

Solari and Real will be hoping to return to winning ways following this defeat. Their next match sees them host third-placed Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message