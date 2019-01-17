Tottenham Midfielder Mousa Dembele Joins Chinese Super League Side Guangzhou R&F on 3-Year Deal

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has completed his move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F, ending his six-and-a-half year association with Spurs.





The Belgium international is said to have signed a three-year deal with the Blue Lions, having played his last game for Tottenham in the 3-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in November.

We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of @mousadembele, subject to international clearance. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2019

A post on Tottenham's website reads: "We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of Mousa Dembele, subject to international clearance.





"The Belgium midfielder joined us from Fulham in August, 2012, and scored on his debut three days later against Norwich City.

"He established himself as a key player in our starting XI and went on to make 250 appearances in total, scoring ten goals.

DONE DEAL. There he is. Moussa Dembélé officially presented at Guangzhou R&F. #thfc #coys pic.twitter.com/DY1A49ZyHq — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) January 17, 2019

"Mousa has been capped 82 times for Belgium and was part of the Red Devils’ squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

"We wish Mousa all the best for the future."