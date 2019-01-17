Wanda Nara Set for Showdown Talks With Inter on Friday Over Mauro Icardi's Contract Extension Saga

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara is set to meet with Inter's sporting director face-to-face on Friday, in hopes of resolving the contract saga that has been going on since the start of the season. 

Icardi is said to have rejected the club's initial advances last summer, which contained a €6.5m a year pay package, with a request of a whopping €9m a year, more than double his current salary.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The two parties have subsequently sparred repeatedly through the media, with Nara recently going as far as to say they were "very far from producing an agreement", while also claiming: "We have a very good relationship with the two biggest clubs in Spain who, are very interested in Mauro, as well as one in France and one in England."

However, according to Sky Sports Italia, as relayed by Calciomercato, the public war of words is finally set to end with a face-to-face meeting on Friday between Giuseppe Marotta and Wanda.

Aside from the salary, a huge stumbling block in the negotiations has reportedly been the buy-out clause present in the Argentine's current deal. While the Nerazzurri are desperate to remove it altogether, the player and his representatives are trying to maintain its inclusion, even if it is at a much higher figure. 

That figure currently stands at €110m, but it will only come into effect in the first two weeks of July, and can only be activated by clubs outside of Serie A

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

After being fined €100,000 for turning up to the first training session of the New Year late, it took Icardi just three minutes to make ammends in Inter's first game of 2019, with the opener in the 6-2 victory over Benevento in the Coppa Italia. 

Their first league clash of the year will take place this Saturday, against Sassuolo at San Siro.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message