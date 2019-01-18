Barcelona to Face Sevilla in Copa del Rey Quarters After Levante's Complaint Rejected

Barcelona will not be disqualified from the Copa del Rey after Levante's complaint that they fielded an ineligible player was rejected by the Spanish Football Federation.

By 90Min
January 18, 2019

Barcelona will not be disqualified from the Copa del Rey after Levante's complaint that they fielded an ineligible player was rejected by the Spanish Football Federation.

Barcelona fielded young midfielder Chumi in the first leg of their last-16 tie, which Levante won 2-1 on home turf. However, Barcelona overcame the deficit with a 3-0 victory on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Even before the second leg, Levante president Quico Catalan had stated the club's intention to appeal against the outcome of the tie, believing that Chumi should be ineligible because he had accrued five yellow cards for Barcelona B this season.

Barcelona believed that Chumi's ban applied only to matches played in the Segunda Division B, by which logic he was suspended for Barcelona B's game against Alcoyano - two days after the Levante match.

In their official statement on the matter, RFEF ruled that Barcelona would stay in the competition because Levante's complaint had arrived too late to be considered. The deadline was on Monday.

Levante have announced their intention to appeal against the decision before the RFEF Appeals Court and are hoping for a swift resolution.

Levante's complaint is not the first of its kind. In 2015, Real Madrid were disqualified from the Copa del Rey for fielding Denis Cheryshev against Cadiz, despite the Russian serving a ban carried over from the previous year's competition.

Unless the decision is overturned, Barcelona remain in contention to lift the Copa del Rey for a fifth consecutive year. They were drawn against Sevilla in Friday's last eight draw, a repeat of last year's final.

The pick of the other quarterfinal match-ups sees Real Madrid face Girona, who dumped out Atletico Madrid on away goals this week. Getafe face Valencia and Espanyol play Betis in the other ties, all of which will be contested across two legs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message