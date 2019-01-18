Bournemouth Manager Eddie Howe Plays Down Talk of Chelsea Target Callum Wilson Leaving This Month

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has insisted that Chelsea target Callum Wilson will not be leaving the Vitality Stadium this month.

The England international has enjoyed a fine start to the season so far, with his form reportedly attracting interest from Maurizio Sarri's side.



Harry Trump/GettyImages

Despite the intense speculation surrounding a potential £50m move to Chelsea , Cherries boss Howe confirmed that there had been no bids for any of his players this month.

He said (as quoted by Sky Sports News ): "We've had no interest in any of our players. Everything has just been speculation, which you understand as this is the month for it.

"From my perspective and the team we have above me, we are always working together to try and find solutions to make the squad stronger and continue to move the team forward.





"They're the main things. We'll do that again, like we have done through the process that we've been together, for the benefit of Bournemouth . No interest or no actual enquiries? No, nothing."

When pressed on what he thought Wilson's market valuation was, Howe revealed that it was far more important for his players to focus on their on-the-pitch performances.

He added: "I don't want to place any more pressure on Callum or any of my players by talking about things that aren't important.



"What's important is Callum working hard for the team and producing his best performances on a consistent basis.





"For him to be thinking about transfer fees, values and other clubs, I would recommend he focuses on Bournemouth."

