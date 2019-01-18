Napoli vs Lazio Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 18, 2019

Napoli host Lazio in Serie A on Sunday evening, as second plays fourth at the Stadio San Paolo.

Both sides return to league action after securing their places in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia last week. Napoli defeated Sassuolo in Naples, as goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Fabian Ruiz helped the Partenopei to a 2-0 win.

Lazio were also victorious last Saturday, as they beat Serie C side Novara 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico. Goals from Luis Alberto, Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic saw the Biancocelesti cruise through to the final eight of the Coppa Italia.

Here's 90min's preview of Sunday's huge Serie A clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 20 January 
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (GMT)
Where Is it Played? Stadio San Paolo
             TV Channel/Live Stream?                                        Eleven Sports 2                          
Referee? Gianluca Rocchi

Team News

Napoli will be missing a handful of key players for the visit of Lazio, with a mixture of suspensions and injuries affecting Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Marek Hamsik and Vlad Chiriches both remain sidelined, with the latter out until March. Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and Allan are all serving suspensions, with Koulibaly and Insigne missing Sunday's game after both being sent off in the 1-0 defeat to Inter last December.

Adam Marusic is Lazio's only absence, as he also serves a red card suspension.

Predicted Lineups

Napoli Meret; Rui, Maksimovic, Albiol, Hysaj; Ounas, Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz, Callejon; Milik, Mertens
Lazio Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Felipe; Lulic, Parolo, Milinkovic-Savic, Caicedo; Alberto; Immobile, Correa

Head to Head Record

Napoli and Lazio have met 46 times, with the former having the better record. The Partenopei have won 21 times in contrast to Lazio's 15 wins, with the sides having drawn ten times.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

The two sides last met in August on the opening weekend, as Napoli prevailed 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico. Immobile gave the hosts the lead, before second half goals from Milik and Insigne secured all three points for Ancelotti in his first game as manager.

Napoli are unbeaten in the last seven meetings, with Lazio's last victory coming in May 2015. This fixture is guaranteed goals, as there hasn't been a 0-0 between the two teams in 17 meetings.

Recent Form

Both sides started 2019 well, qualifying for the Coppa Italia quarter finals. On Sunday they return to league action, hoping to continue their form from the first half of the season.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Napoli have lost just one of their last 12 league games, but still sit nine points off league leaders Juventus. On the other hand Lazio have one win in their last nine Serie A games, though five of those have been draws.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Napoli

Lazio
              Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo (13/01)              
                   Lazio 4-1 Novara (12/01)                
Napoli 3-2 Bologna (29/12) Lazio 1-1 Torino (29/12)
Inter 1-0 Napoli (26/12) Bologna 0-2 Lazio (26/12)
Napoli 1-0 SPAL (22/12) Lazio 3-1 Cagliari (22/12)
Cagliari 0-1 Napoli (16/12)
 Atalanta 1-0 Lazio (17/12)

Prediction

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

It is certain to be a very tight and competitive match at the Stadio San Paolo, as both sides will be eager to resume their Serie A campaigns in style. Although Napoli are 12 points ahead of Lazio, a win for them on Sunday would still be huge.

It's certain not to be a breeze for them, but it looks like the Partenopei will be favourites for this one. Carlo Ancelotti would relish a win this weekend, as he hopes to continue their pursuit of Juve in their aim to win the Scudetto for the first time in 29 years.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Lazio

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message