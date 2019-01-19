Jurgen Klopp Explains Lofty Long-Term 'Progress' Goals for Young Liverpool Squad

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his Liverpool side’s title challenge this season is just the beginning for his young team in a strong warning to the rest of the Premier League.

The Reds currently sit four points clear of champions Manchester City at the top of the table, and Klopp has suggested that his side will only get better after securing his stars on long-term contracts and bringing through top young talent.

Via the Mirror, the Reds boss said: “These 17, 18 players, plus the really young boys, that’s the squad of the future. It should be like this.

“It’s investment, the club gave us the opportunity to do it – really nice. Keeping all of them together means we would have a better chance of making the next step next season than we had in previous years.

“The age group is good. This season will not finish our development. It doesn’t look like we’ll lose any key player, it looks like the players are here with all they have, enjoying it with the other boys, in the stadium, training ground. Progress is something everyone should expect.

“The club has given us the fantastic opportunity to bring in outstanding players and keep those outstanding players.”

Andrew Robertson recently became the latest Liverpool star to commit his future to the club by signing a long-term contract at Anfield, and Klopp added: “In general, it’s always a good sign to have the opportunity to extend contracts early.

“If we can keep these boys together, we are in the middle of our development, so it’s good news for Liverpool. Really nice.

“Last year, we felt comfortable and could bring in the boys without losing players in the summer. Yes, we lost Emre Can, who was an important player, but we could replace him immediately with Fabinho.

“And the Coutinho transfer saw one world class player leave but gave us the opportunity to sign two world class players. That is how it is sometimes.





“We always try to do the next step and it looks like we did it, but I only want to talk about this season. It is the most important we ever played – because it is the one we are in. But there will come another one and we have to make sure we are ready for that as well.”

Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the league as Klopp’s side host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.